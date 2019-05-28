× Douglas County commissioners vote to allocate $13 million toward school security, mental health

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County commissioners voted Tuesday to allocate $10 million in one-time funding toward improving school security and mental health at the Douglas County School District.

Commissioners also unanimously voted to approve $3 million annually for school resource officers, but the amount must be matched by the school district.

The votes come three weeks after one student was killed and another eight were injured in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

DCSD’s president and superintendent have expressed concern over finding funding for the $3 million it would be required to match for the officers. However, if the district is able to do so, the funding would allow for 31 additional school resource officers next school year.

“It is virtually impossible when our plans for schools’ budget expenditures have already been committed,” said Wendy Vogel, the vice president of the Douglas County School Board.

School district officials also expressed frustration that commissioners acted on their own instead of working with school district on best programs and funding methods.

“Our simple request is to work with us as opposed to forging a separate path that may not be effective or beneficial,” Vogel said.