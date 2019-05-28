× Denver Chalk Art Festival

DENVER – For 17 years, artists have taken over the streets of Denver with colorful pictures and unimaginable artwork all done by chalk . If you’re looking for a fun family activity this weekend, get out to Larimer Square for the Denver Chalk Art Festival. It’s a free two-day street painting festival perfect for all ages.

Over the course of the first weekend in June, hundreds of artists work together to turn the streets of Larimer Square into an outdoor museum of spectacular works for chalk art.

Dates: Saturday, June 1 – Sunday, June 2

Time: Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Sunday 10:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Free and open to the public