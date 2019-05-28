CSP warns drivers against stopping under overpasses during storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As hail season hits the Front Range and Plains in full force, drivers can once again find themselves in a difficult situation. While it may be tempting to stop under an overpass, the Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers that it is illegal to do so.

CSP said drivers should exit the roadway in a safe manner instead. Those who do not may be ticketed.

AAA Colorado said drivers should continue driving predictably and avoiding speeding when going through a storm.

Not only is parking under an overpass illegal, it can be more dangerous during severe weather. During a tornado, overpasses can accelerate the already violent winds.