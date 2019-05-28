Broncos, Chris Harris Jr. agree to raise, new one-year contract

Chris Harris Jr. #25 of the Denver Broncos reacts as his blocked field goal return for touchdown is nullified by a penalty in the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens won 27-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

DENVER — The Broncos and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. have reached an agreement on a one-year contract adjustment for 2019, sources tell FOX31.

Harris will receive $12.05 million, up from the roughly $8.9 million he was scheduled to be paid.

“We have a lot of respect for Chris as a player and for everything he’s meant to our organization,” President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “This contract adjustment recognizes his value to our team and the high expectations we have for Chris as a Bronco this season and hopefully for years to come.”

According to the Broncos, Harris has played 123 regular-season games for the Broncos since he was signed as a college free agent from the University of Kansas in 2011.

The team says Harris is the only NFL player with multiple interceptions in each season since 2012.

