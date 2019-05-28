Boulder, Aspen and Denver could soon have a higher minimum wage than rest of state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado's minimum wage is currently $11.20 per hour statewide. It will be $12 per hour in 2020.

However, it is possible that Boulder, Aspen or Denver will soon have a higher minimum wage than the state. That is because Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law a bill allowing Colorado cities to have a higher minimum wage than the state standard.

Previously, cities could only control public sector minimum wage. Now, they are entitled to private sector wages as well.

"I think Boulder, Denver, some of the mountain towns are the most likely suspects because we all know it costs more to live there," Sen. Dominick Moreno (D-Adams County) said.

Moreno was a main sponsor of the bill.

"Who better understands the cost of living than local officials?" Moreno said.

However, Republicans who voted against the measure are already warning Coloradans to place blame on Democrats if prices rise.

"My concern, being a businessman, is that it's only going to cause businesses to raise prices, lower work hours or lower job quality," Sen. Jack Tate (R-Centennial said).

So far, no cities have planned votes to raise the minimum wage. The city of Denver expressed support for the law earlier this year.