9-year-old boy reported as endangered runaway from Park Hill neighborhood

DENVER — A 9-year-old boy was reported as an endangered runaway from the Park Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Damaine Russell-Davis was reported missing from the 3600 block of North Leyden Street.

He’s described as black, 5-foot with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a colorful Pokemon shirt with gray and black shorts.

Police said he ran away from his guardian after becoming upset.

Anyone with information or sees the boy is asked to call 911.

