$42,000 worth of comic books stolen in smash-and-grab from Denver store

DENVER — About $42,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a well-known Denver comic book store.

The valuable books had been locked in Mile High Comics’ showcase at 4600 Jason St. ahead of Denver Comic Con this weekend.

Mile High Comics is known for its large collection. The store has some of the rarest and most expensive comic books in the world.

The Denver Police Department said the burglar was able to smash the glass in the store’s showcase and grab some of the most valuable books inside.

That includes the first “Avengers” comic book, the first “Iron Man” book and a rare autographed “Spider-Man” edition.

The “Avengers” book is work about $14,000, according to experts. In all, 14 books worth more than $40,000 were taken.

The store has security pictures of the thief. Anyone with information is asked to call police.