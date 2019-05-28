2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Gypsum in Eagle County

Posted 8:17 am, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:55AM, May 28, 2019

GYPSUM, Colo. — A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Eagle County on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The minor quake hit at 7:31 a.m. about 3 miles southeast of Gypsum, which is on Interstate 70 about 37 miles west of Vail.

The quake struck at a depth of about 3 miles. There are no reports of any injuries or damage.

In February, a 3.1 magnitude quake struck near Glenwood Springs, about 25 miles west of Tuesday’s shaker.

In December, 3.4 magnitude and 3.6 magnitude earthquakes struck 71 minutes apart near Glenwood Springs.

