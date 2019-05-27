Strong storms continue tonight, wet Tuesday ahead; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been another wild weather day in Eastern Colorado. There have been several tornado reports and a Tornado Watch remains in place through 9 p.m. tonight. Storms that do develop this evening also have potential for large hail and strong winds.

The areas in red are under a Tornado Watch until 9pm tonight. Stay weather aware and have a way to get updates! #cowx pic.twitter.com/0S8QcH7LXx — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 27, 2019

Showers and storms will continue overnight tonight into the Tuesday morning drive. Some rain showers could contain heavy rainfall that could cause a slower Tuesday morning commute. Cool, cloudy and wet weather will be our trend for Tuesday. Rain showers will continue on and off through the day. Luckily, we aren't expecting any severe storms in the state on Tuesday. While the lower elevations see rain, the high country (especially north of I-70) will see snowfall on Tuesday. Totals could reach over a foot on the high peaks of our northeastern mountains.

Drier and calmer weather moves in for the rest of the week. We will have a small chance for an isolated storm or two each afternoon through Friday. High temperatures will return to the 70s again by Thursday.

Storm chances return next weekend with high temperatures in the 70s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.