Severe storms likely again on Monday afternoon: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER -- Another round of severe storms are likely again on Monday afternoon.

The main threat will be north of Interstate 70 and will be for hail and possibly tornadoes.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday afternoon.

Strong winds and frequent lightning will be the main concerns, especially along the northern Front Range.

High temperatures will hit the low 70s in the afternoon.

Periods of heavy rain and mountain snow will continue overnight and through the start of Tuesday as temperatures drop into the low 40s.

The cloud cover and scattered rain will stick around throughout the day as highs only make it into the mid-50s. Expect breezy conditions, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Things will start to dry out by Wednesday, with only a 10% chance of rain through Friday. Temperatures will also return closer to average, with highs maxing out in the mid-70s.

The risk for severe weather looks possible heading into the weekend, with the chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday and highs in the mid-70s.

