More than 50,000 expected to run in 41st Bolder Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. -- More than 50,000 people are expected to run in the 41st Bolder Boulder on Monday.

Runners from across the country are in Boulder for the Memorial Day tradition that has grown into the third-largest running race in the U.S.

The annual 10 kilometer run/walk will wind through the streets of Boulder before ending at Folsom Field at the University of Colorado.

Several roads will be closed, starting with 30th Street from Pearl Street to Arapahoe Avenue.

Other closures along the race route include:

30th Street: Arapahoe Avenue to Valmont Road

Valmont Road: From 28th to 30th streets

Pine Street: From 25th to 28th streets

Folsom Street: From 25th Street to Hawthorne Avenue

Hawthorne Avenue: Between Folsom and 23rd streets

23rd Street: Closed at the intersection with Glennwood Drive

Glenwood Drive: Closed until it turns into 21st Street, ending at Vista Drive

Vista Drive: Closed through 19th Street

19th Street: Closed to Balsam Avenue and 18th Street

18th Street: Closed for a block until reaching Cedar Avenue

13th Street: From Cedar Avenue to Spruce Street

Spruce Street: Between 13th and 15th streets

15th Street: Closed for a block before meeting Pearl Street

Pearl Street: Between 15th and 20th streets

20th Street: Between Pearl and Walnut streets

Walnut Street: Between 20th and Folsom streets

Walnut Street will also be closed between 33rd and 38th streets. Pearl Parkway will be shut down from 30th Street to Foothills Parkway.