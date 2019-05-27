More than 50,000 expected to run in 41st Bolder Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. -- More than 50,000 people are expected to run in the 41st Bolder Boulder on Monday.
Runners from across the country are in Boulder for the Memorial Day tradition that has grown into the third-largest running race in the U.S.
The annual 10 kilometer run/walk will wind through the streets of Boulder before ending at Folsom Field at the University of Colorado.
Several roads will be closed, starting with 30th Street from Pearl Street to Arapahoe Avenue.
Other closures along the race route include:
- 30th Street: Arapahoe Avenue to Valmont Road
- Valmont Road: From 28th to 30th streets
- Pine Street: From 25th to 28th streets
- Folsom Street: From 25th Street to Hawthorne Avenue
- Hawthorne Avenue: Between Folsom and 23rd streets
- 23rd Street: Closed at the intersection with Glennwood Drive
- Glenwood Drive: Closed until it turns into 21st Street, ending at Vista Drive
- Vista Drive: Closed through 19th Street
- 19th Street: Closed to Balsam Avenue and 18th Street
- 18th Street: Closed for a block until reaching Cedar Avenue
- 13th Street: From Cedar Avenue to Spruce Street
- Spruce Street: Between 13th and 15th streets
- 15th Street: Closed for a block before meeting Pearl Street
- Pearl Street: Between 15th and 20th streets
- 20th Street: Between Pearl and Walnut streets
- Walnut Street: Between 20th and Folsom streets
Walnut Street will also be closed between 33rd and 38th streets. Pearl Parkway will be shut down from 30th Street to Foothills Parkway.