× Memorial Day forecast includes seasonal temps, more storms

DENVER — Our Memorial Day forecast will include the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather will be lower than Sunday, with strong winds and frequent lightning as our main concerns, especially along the northern Front Range. Temperatures today will hit the low 70s this afternoon.

Periods of heavy rain and mountain snow will continue overnight and through the start of the day on Tuesday as temperatures drop into the low 40s. The cloud cover and scattered rain will stay with us throughout the day as highs only make it into the mid-50s. Expect breezy conditions, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

We’ll start to dry out by Wednesday, with only a 10% chance of rain through Friday. Temperatures will also return closer to average, with highs maxing out in the mid-70s.

The risk for severe weather looks possible heading into the upcoming weekend, with the chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday and highs in the mid-70s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.