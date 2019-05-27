Giellis flip-flops on camping ban, now says she won’t repeal it

DENVER — With just eight days to go in the Denver mayor’s race, challenger Jamie Giellis has apparently flip-flopped on her urban camping ban position.

Denver’s urban camping ban is what allows for “sweeps” of homeless individuals — that is the removal of personal objects in city parks and sidewalks.

Critics have argued it is the criminalization of homeless and a violation of rights. Supporters say it cracks down on a public health crisis.

Last week, FOX31 profiled the candidates and their position on the urban camping ban. Mayor Michael Hancock was for the sweeps and Giellis was against it.

Giellis’ position on homeless policy has been nuanced throughout the campaign.

Giellis opposed Initiative 300 earlier this year that would have repealed the urban camping ban.

However, on April 28, her campaign tweeted her support for ending the urban camping ban despite her objection to Initiative 300.

I support ending the Urban Camping Ban but I do not support Initiative 300. It's time for real solutions that actually help our homeless population. #alltogethernow #jamie4mayor #noon300 pic.twitter.com/quATMUc55L — Jamie Giellis for Mayor (@jamiefordenver) April 28, 2019

Giellis’ desire to repeal the camping ban continued on May 14 at a runoff rally.

“This is about solutions,” she said at the time. “The urban camping ban is bad policy.”

Last week, at a debate in Cherry Creek, Giellis said: “I think the urban camping ban hasn’t really moved the needle on the problem.”

The facts about Jamie and where she stands with the crisis facing our unhoused neighbors.#alltogethernow #UNITEDENVER #denpolitics pic.twitter.com/vecny9nqKK — Jamie Giellis for Mayor (@jamiefordenver) May 26, 2019

Over the weekend, Giellis’ position shifted. She posted a video to her campaign website and to her Twitter page saying: “As mayor, I cannot and will not repeal the urban camping ban.”

FOX31 has reached out to Giellis for an interview and statement.

Giellis campaign spokeswoman Meghan Doherty emailed a statement implying Giellis would still replace the camping ban.

“Jamie Giellis wants to replace the camping ban with something that actually works,” the statement read. “Her position has always been that the camping ban criminalizes homelessness, doesn’t work and costs the city money.

“She voted against 300 because it also was bad policy. Both are bad policy on bad policy. It would be up to city council to repeal the current ban. She would work with them to replace it with services and solutions that work.”