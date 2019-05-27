Boulder lawyer dies on descent from summit of Mount Everest

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Severe storms likely again on Monday afternoon

Posted 11:56 am, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07PM, May 27, 2019

Mount Everest (height 8848 metres) is seen in the Everest region, some 140 km northeast of Kathmandu, on May 27, 2019. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) (Photo credit should read PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images)

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Boulder lawyer died on the descent from the summit of Mount Everest on Monday, according to several reports.

Christopher Jon Kulish, 61, scaled the 29,035-foot peak from the Southeast Ridge route in the morning but died at South Col after descending from the summit, a Nepal tourism department official told Reuters.

Kulish, a patent lawyer, is the 11th person and second American to die on Everest this year.

Most of the deaths have been attributed to exhaustion and tiredness because the clogged route has caused delays because so many people are on the world’s tallest mountain.

A record 381 climbers had received permits to climb the mountain from the Nepal side this year with another 130 climbing the northern side in Tibet.

