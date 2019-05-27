× Boulder lawyer dies on descent from summit of Mount Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Boulder lawyer died on the descent from the summit of Mount Everest on Monday, according to several reports.

Christopher Jon Kulish, 61, scaled the 29,035-foot peak from the Southeast Ridge route in the morning but died at South Col after descending from the summit, a Nepal tourism department official told Reuters.

Kulish, a patent lawyer, is the 11th person and second American to die on Everest this year.

Most of the deaths have been attributed to exhaustion and tiredness because the clogged route has caused delays because so many people are on the world’s tallest mountain.

A record 381 climbers had received permits to climb the mountain from the Nepal side this year with another 130 climbing the northern side in Tibet.