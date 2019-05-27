Body recovered from Pueblo County ditch

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was recovered Monday from the Bessemer Ditch in eastern Pueblo County.
Sheriff’s Deputies and Pueblo Rural Fire personnel responded to the Bessemer Ditch in the 24000 block of South Road at about 11:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a body in the ditch.
A passerby walking in the area spotted what was believed to be a body and called 911. Deputies and fire personnel responded and discovered a body in waist-deep water, the Sheriff’s office said.
A volunteer dive team was called out to assist with retrieving the body from the water. At about 1:30 p.m., dive team members successfully recovered the body of an adult male. A preliminary investigation did not reveal any signs of trauma to the body.
The identification and the manner and cause of death will be determined by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.