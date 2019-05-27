Body recovered from Pueblo County ditch

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was recovered Monday from the Bessemer Ditch in eastern Pueblo County.

Sheriff’s dive team members search under water in Bessemer Ditch where body was recovered today. pic.twitter.com/Dr323Pf1Pq — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) May 27, 2019

Sheriff’s Deputies and Pueblo Rural Fire personnel responded to the Bessemer Ditch in the 24000 block of South Road at about 11:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a body in the ditch.

A passerby walking in the area spotted what was believed to be a body and called 911. Deputies and fire personnel responded and discovered a body in waist-deep water, the Sheriff’s office said.

A volunteer dive team was called out to assist with retrieving the body from the water. At about 1:30 p.m., dive team members successfully recovered the body of an adult male. A preliminary investigation did not reveal any signs of trauma to the body.

The identification and the manner and cause of death will be determined by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.