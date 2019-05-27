× Blackmon heads to injured list with strained right calf

DENVER — Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right calf.

The team on Monday announced the move, which is retroactive to May 24. Blackmon suffered the injury at Pittsburgh last week when he fouled a ball off his calf. He was hoping to avoid the injured list, but he tested the calf the past few days and said “it didn’t quite feel like it was strong enough to push off at game speed.”

Blackmon is hitting .300 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs this season.

To take his roster spot, the Rockies recalled outfielder Yonathan Daza from Triple-A Albuquerque. Colorado also reinstated outfielder Noel Cuevas (strained left quad) from the injured list and optioned him to Albuquerque.