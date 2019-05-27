× Army Corps of Engineers arrives in Lake City to assess sandbagging efforts

HINSDALE COUNTY — The Army Corps of Engineers arrived in Lake City on Monday to assess that community’s efforts to help prevent what could be catastrophic flooding.

Hinsdale County officials are concerned historic flooding could occur in the weeks ahead due to run-off and debris from an above average snowpack and unprecedented avalanche activity in Southwest Colorado.

Since last Thursday, volunteers have poured more than 717 man hours into filling bags of sand.

Organizers figured it would take 15 days to complete their mission, but they were able to do it in just 6 days.

All in all, volunteers filled 15,000 sandbags.

At this point, Lake City is not requesting any additional volunteer help.

Lake City is located in Hinsdale County, about an hour south of Gunnison and an hour north of Creede.