96-year-old WWII veteran wows crowd by playing national anthem on harmonica

HARRINGTON, N.J. — A 96-year-old World War II veteran has gone viral after performing the national anthem with a harmonica on Sunday before the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s match against Mexico.

Pete DuPre, an Army veteran, gave a stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” at Red Bull Arena in Harrington, New Jersey, on Memorial Day weekend.

When DuPre, who is known as “Harmonica Pete,” finished, the stadium erupted into cheers.

DuPre served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in Kidderminster, England, where he treated wounded service members during World War II.

The U.S. beat Mexico, 3-0, in a final tuneup before the Women’s World Cup next month in France.