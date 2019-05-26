Volunteers plant flags at Fort Logan National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An estimated 4,000 people signed up to volunteer with Flags for Fallen Vets and plant more than 100,000 flags at graves at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Sunday.

"It's emotional each year," President of Flags for Fallen Vets, Morrison Fussner, said.

Fussner, of Dallas, says he started the nonprofit back in 2012 after learning the VA doesn't place flags at its cemeteries.

"We're very grateful to be living in this country," Volunteer Mike Martinez said. "It's the least we could do to say thank you."