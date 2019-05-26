Severe weather threat continues tonight, calmer weather Monday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a wild day of weather in Colorado with widespread severe storms. There have been 7 confirmed tornado reports in Eastern Colorado so far. A Tornado Watch is in place until 9 p.m. tonight with the highest threat on the eastern plains. After 9, storms will begin to weaken and move out of Colorado.

Parts of Metro Denver and the Front Range are now in a Tornado Watch until 9pm tonight. Download the Pinpoint Weather App to get alerts right to your phone! #cowx pic.twitter.com/CHj9wm6uWr — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 26, 2019

Weather will be calmer for Memorial Day on the Front Range and plains. In Denver, high temperatures will climb to the mid 70s with a 20 percent chance for afternoon and evening storms. Better chances for storms will be in the mountains and on the Northern Front Range. Tomorrow's storms will not be as strong as they were today but there still is a chance for small hail and gusty winds.

Cooler temperatures and rainy weather moves in for Tuesday.

Drier conditions and warmer temperatures move in for the rest of the week.

Afternoon storm chances will increase again next weekend.

