Severe thunderstorms possible on Sunday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

We’re starting off our Sunday with areas of thick fog, especially out on the eastern plains and east side of the Denver metro area. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours as a strong disturbance moves across the state. Thunderstorms will first develop along the foothills and I-25 corridor in the early afternoon hours. These storms will quickly race east out onto the plains by the mid-to-late afternoon. In the Denver metro area, scattered storms will be capable of producing damaging wind and large hail. The risk for severe weather is higher out on the eastern plains, where large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and a tornado or two will be possible. Today will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the risk of severe weather.

A few showers will linger out on the eastern plains during the early overnight hours, clearing by the start of the day on Monday. Monday’s forecast will be very similar as Sundays, with some morning fog and temps in the 40s. We’ll quickly warm into the low 70s by Monday afternoon. A few scattered thunderstorms will once again be possible, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours.

Our weather pattern will shift a bit by Tuesday, as low clouds and cooler temperatures linger across the Front Range. Highs will only make it into the 50s on Tuesday with on-and-off again showers.

We’ll start to dry out by Wednesday as a mix of sun and clouds return. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out Wednesday afternoon, but majority of us will stay dry. Temps will take another day or two to recover, with highs on Wednesday only in the 60s.

A 10% chance of a shower will continue on Thursday and Friday with highs back into the mid-70s, which is average for late May.

