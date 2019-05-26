Crews blast apart massive boulder that closed Colorado highway

A crew has successfully blasted one of the massive boulders that destroyed a section of Highway 145 between Cortez and Telluride, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Officials said they are “extremely pleased with the outcome”.

Trucks started hauling the fragments away so that traffic can begin flowing on a temporary road being built by CDOT’s maintenance division but the task of hauling away the rubble may not be completed until Monday.

The enormous 2.5-million-pound rock tumbled and plowed its way to the two-lane highway from a ridgeline roughly 1,000 feet above on Friday.

CDOT officials say the second massive boulder, which created an eight-foot trench across both lanes and landed on the east side of the road, may remain where it sits.