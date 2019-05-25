Warm weather continues with afternoon storm chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a gorgeous day on the Front Range with high temperatures in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer with a chance for isolated afternoon and evening storms.

Sunday will start off with patchy fog on the Front Range and eastern plains. The fog will burn off by midday leaving behind sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunshine will help fuel the chance for storms in the afternoon and evening. They are not expected to turn severe on the Front Range but the plains will be under the threat for severe storms. Large hail and gusty winds will be the main concerns.

High temperatures will stay in the 70s for Memorial day with a 30 percent chance for afternoon storms. Storms are not expected to turn severe on Monday.

A storm system will move in on Tuesday cooling high temperatures to the 50s with rain showers through the day. The mountains will see scattered snow showers on Tuesday.

Drier weather moves back in on Wednesday and lasts through Friday. High temperatures will be in the 70s again on both Thursday and Friday.

