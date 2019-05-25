× Trump and Abe meet at golf course near Tokyo

Golf never seems to be far behind whenever President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe get together.

Trump has arrived at Mobara Country Club, south of Tokyo, for a round with the Japanese leader. It’s the fifth time they’ve played together.

The latest outing is part of a continuing charm offense by Abe to stay on Trump’s good side amid trade tensions between their countries.

Later Sunday, Abe will introduce Trump to the ancient sport of sumo wrestling by taking Trump to sit ringside at a championship match. Trump will present his “President’s Cup” trophy to the winner. Trump and Abe also plan to venture into Tokyo for a dinner double date with their wives.

Trump arrived Saturday evening for a four-day state visit to Japan.