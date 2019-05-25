TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Haneda International Airport on May 25, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. U.S President Donald Trump arrives today for a four-day state visit to Japan, the first official visit of the Reiwa era. Alongside a number of engagements, Mr Trump is expected to watch a sumo match, attend an imperial banquet with newly-enthroned Emperor Naruhito and meet with families of North Korean abductees. (Photo by Koji Sasahara - Pool/Getty Images)
Trump and Abe meet at golf course near Tokyo
Golf never seems to be far behind whenever President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe get together.
Trump has arrived at Mobara Country Club, south of Tokyo, for a round with the Japanese leader. It’s the fifth time they’ve played together.
The latest outing is part of a continuing charm offense by Abe to stay on Trump’s good side amid trade tensions between their countries.
Later Sunday, Abe will introduce Trump to the ancient sport of sumo wrestling by taking Trump to sit ringside at a championship match. Trump will present his “President’s Cup” trophy to the winner. Trump and Abe also plan to venture into Tokyo for a dinner double date with their wives.
Trump arrived Saturday evening for a four-day state visit to Japan.