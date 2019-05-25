× Suspected drunk driver crashes into Aurora police cruiser

An Aurora police officer suffered minor injuries early Saturday after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their police cruiser, according to the Aurora Police Department.

An Aurora police spokesperson said the officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution but has since been released. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Hampden Avenue at South Uravan Street.

The spokesperson said Angela Goodteacher, 46, was arrested on counts of driving under the influence and careless driving.

Saturday’s crash marks the second suspected DUI crash into an Aurora police cruiser in a week.