× Seasonal temps, isolated showers ahead for holiday weekend

DENVER — Our warm up continues as we head into the holiday weekend, with highs on Saturday reaching the mid-70s. We’ll start off sunny, with a few afternoon clouds possible. Expect a pop-up shower or two through the afternoon, primarily along the eastern plains. Winds will be strong statewide, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible along the Front Range.

Sunday’s forecast remains the same, with a pop up shower or two through the afternoon hours. We’ll be a few degrees warmer on Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A strong front will move through on Monday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Memorial Day. The best chance for rain will be during the afternoon hours. As of right now, we are looking at a low risk for severe weather along the Front Range, with storms capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and small hail.

Clouds and rain will linger for Tuesday, knocking our temperatures back into the 50s as highs. Expect periods of heavy rain throughout the day with breezy conditions. This will be a fast moving storm, as some sunshine and warmer temperatures return by Wednesday. We’ll keep a 10% chance of a shower around through the rest of the work week with highs in the 70s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.