ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are investigating a homicide in Adams County Saturday afternoon.

A tweet posted by the Sheriff’s office at 6:01 p.m. announced that the incident took place at 7251 Samuel Dr.

The victim was only described as a man and no other details were given.

There is no suspect currently in custody.