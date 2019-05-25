Local rafting couples up the creek while waiting for water to run

CLEAR CREEK, Colo. — While our state is drought-free for the first time in more than a year and a half, some local white water rafting businesses in Idaho Springs say they’re still waiting on that water to arrive in Clear Creek.

“A lot of our guests are coming from out of state,” Ron Raundelunas, owner of Rocky Mountain White Water Rafting said. “[Rafting] is huge to our economy.”

Raundelunas says the cooler summer seems to have delayed some snow melt from filling the creek.

“It’s been a slow start,” Raundelunas said. “At times we do have to adjust trips to provide our guests with the trip that they’re looking for.”

The owner says an advanced route when water levels are high is currently being used for an intermediate trip. However, he anticipates water levels picking up quickly and the rafting season extending.

“It’s all Mother Nature,” Raundelunas said. “If we keep the weather patterns that we have, the cooler summer, that’s going to prolong [our season] to August or possibly September.”