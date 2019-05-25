Colorado Veterans Project hosts successful Memorial Day run and march

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- For years the Colorado Veterans Project has hosted a Memorial Day Run and March.

It's a time to remember fallen heroes and collect supplies for homeless veterans.

“I love barbecues as much as anyone, but to start the weekend like this just gives it a little more meaning and little more recognition for those who have served," one of the runners Christopher Anderson said.

“It’s all about remembrance and you really feel the joy and energy that veterans share," Todd Youngblood with the Colorado Veterans Project said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers are proud sponsors of the run and march. Meghan O'Halloran and Drew Engelbart hosted the event.

“I was also a veteran and I just love the ability to give back and I’m very thankful," Brian Nicholson with Rocky Mountain Honda Dealers said.