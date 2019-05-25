Colorado fallen heroes honored at Memorial Day tribute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For 20 years, gold star families and community members across the state have gathered to honor Colorado’s fallen military heroes at this special ceremony.

It’s part of the annual Veterans Memorial Day Tribute, which is held the Saturday before Memorial Day each year.

Gold Star mom Lois Knight says this kind of loss never gets easier.

“He was killed in 2007 and it’s amazing to me to think it’s been this long without him. But I miss him.”

Her son, Staff Sergeant Joshua Hager, was killed after an IED hit his convoy in Iraq.

He was one of 57 military heroes, honored Saturday.

Veterans laid down wreaths remembering the fallen—their names read in conjunction with the US Navy bell toll

“I think that as sad as Memorial Day is for gold star parents, I’m thrilled that our country remembers them,” Knight told FOX31.

Their memory lives on through their loved ones.

“Everybody loved having him around. And he loved hanging out with people,” said Knight, smiling.

“I miss those phone conversations I used to have with him because he’d get on the phone and have me laughing before too long. He was just a character,” she recalled.

Some people took solace in sharing the stories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I’ve been to this service for several years now. To know that other people are in the same position as I’m in—which is off sorrow and sadness. And yet, to be able to celebrate their lives together—it’s very comforting to me,” said Knight.