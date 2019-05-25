Climber falls 30 feet from Royal Arch Trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A climber fell 30 feet near the area of the Royal Arch Trail at the Flatirons Saturday afternoon.

The call came just before 4 p.m. reporting that a 22-year-old man had been hiking the Royal Arch Trail with some friends.

At one point, they scrambled up a rock to eat lunch. When they were climbing back down, the man slipped and tumbled.

Rescuers got the man down to the waiting ambulance at about 4:45 p.m.

According to the Boulder Sheriff, the climber suffered only minor injuries and was transported to Boulder Community Hospital for treatment.

