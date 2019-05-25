× 70-year-old man dies from fall near Allenspark

A 70-year-old man died Friday after he fell from the edge of a 25-foot cliff south of Allenspark, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s wife found him unconscious at the bottom of a drop-off along Colorado Highway 7, where the couple had stopped for a break and the man had gone off to stretch his legs, the Sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“At this time there is no evidence of foul play and nothing suspicious, with all signs pointing to a tragic accident,” the release states.

First responders were dispatched to the scene around 5:45 p.m. and began lifesaving efforts, but they called off a medical helicopter after determining the man had died, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

Investigators found “slippery grasses and pine needles near the edge of the cliff,” which is about 30 feet above Business Highway 7.

The man’s identity and his cause and manner of death are pending investigation by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.