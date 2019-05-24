Warm holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's finally nice to have the sunshine back and more is on the way for the weekend. We are expecting mainly sunny skies for your Saturday & Sunday with just a few afternoon clouds each day. It will be breezy and warm with readings in the mid to upper 70s in metro Denver. I can't rule out an isolated shower mainly north of the city, but most places will be dry both days.

Your Memorial Day will start off with sunshine followed by increasing clouds and breezy conditions. We will cool into the upper 60s close to 70 degrees in spots. Clouds will increase late in the day as scattered showers and a few thunderstorms head our way to close our the holiday weekend. So, keep the rain chance in mind as you make plans for Memorial Day.

Our next best chance for rain will be on Tuesday with a higher probability of showers for more of us. It'll also be our coolest day with readings in the 50s.

We will dry out after that and warm back into the 70s through the end of next week.

