Sunshine, warmer temperatures return for Memorial Day weekend

DENVER -- Sunshine returns Friday across Colorado. Temperatures start warming back up after a week of abnormally cool 30s and 40s.

Highs on Friday reach 70 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains start with sunshine, then turn partly cloudy with a 10% chance of an afternoon rain or snow shower.

Highs will be in the 30s and 40s and 50s. It will be windy above treeline.

Saturday looks similar with morning sunshine turning partly cloudy across the Front Range. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

The mountains could see an afternoon rain or snow shower with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Wind will be lighter.

Sunday features some morning fog then partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Memorial Day starts sunny, then there will be a 30% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms as a cold Pacific storm system approaches.

Tuesday will be much cooler and potentially cloudy and wet. Highs will only be in the 50s.

This storm doesn't linger and warmer and drier conditions move back in Wednesday.

