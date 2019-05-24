Must-Have Beauty & Fashion Favorites for Summer

Posted 3:33 pm, May 24, 2019, by

Beauty expert Keri Parker and Spotlight Media Solutions share a few of her favorite products for summer from JCPenney, Easy Does It Collection, Hanes, L'eggs Sheer Energy, Ceramedx, and Philips Satinelle Advanced 2-in-1 Epilator & Trimmer.  Product Features on Instagram @KeriParkerInc.

