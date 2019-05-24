× Mount Evans Highway opening delayed until after Memorial Day

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Mount Evans Highway, one of the most popular and scenic drives in Colorado, will not open until after Memorial Day, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Friday.

The 14-mile road from Echo Lake to the 14,265-foot summit remains buried in snow and CDOT officials are still working to clear it.

The highway typically opens before Memorial Day weekend but after an epic snow season, the earliest it will open to Summit Lake will be Wednesday, officials said.

On Friday, the final 5 miles between Summit Lake was still buried in snow and there was no estimate for when the entire road would open for the summer driving season.