× Man pleads guilty for assaulting Leadville officer that led to shooting

LEADVILLE, Colo. — A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a Leadville police officer that led to a shooting, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Dylan Gregg, 33, pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer and admitted domestic violence played a role in the incident on Oct. 30.

Under the plea agreement, Gregg will be sentenced to a mandatory term of six to 12 years in prison.

About 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, prosecutors said Gregg was breaking things inside the house he shared with his wife and 1-year-old child.

The woman and child locked themselves in a separate room and she called police.

When police arrived, officer Eric Thorne tried to calm Gregg, who continued to throw things through a bay window. Thorne was about 20 feet away in the front yard.

Thorne then used a nonlethal stun gun on Gregg, but it had little effect.

Prosecutors said Gregg then charged at Thorne, cornering the retreating officer against a wall. Gregg then punched Thorne in the head. Thorne then shot Gregg three times, bringing the confrontation to an end.

It was later determined Gregg had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.145 as well as blood evidence of recent cocaine and marijuana use.

Gregg has an extensive criminal history, including some related to drug abuse. He was sentenced to prison in 2009.

“Lethality in our rural community continues to escalate and it is unfortunate that officers are forced into situations where they have to respond in kind,” Fifth Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown said.

Gregg will be sentenced on Aug. 30. He remains free on bond pending sentencing.