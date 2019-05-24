× Man gets 25 years for setting Lakewood fires that killed 7 horses, dog

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison Friday for starting fires that killed seven horses and a dog in Lakewood last year.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, Earnest Maynes, 38, was sentenced on arson and animal cruelty charges.

On April 28, 2018, two dumpster fires and a tire fire were reported near West Fourth Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard about 3 a.m. About a half-hour later, two adjacent barns caught fire in the 5400 block of West Third Avenue, West Metro Fire said at the time.

The barns were deemed a total loss and investigators said the fire was suspicious because of the nearby fires.

Four dogs were rescued from the fires.