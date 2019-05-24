Man gets 25 years for setting Lakewood fires that killed 7 horses, dog

Posted 7:45 pm, May 24, 2019, by

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison Friday for starting fires that killed seven horses and a dog in Lakewood last year.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, Earnest Maynes, 38, was sentenced on arson and animal cruelty charges.

On April 28, 2018, two dumpster fires and a tire fire were reported near West Fourth Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard about 3 a.m. About a half-hour later, two adjacent barns caught fire in the 5400 block of West Third Avenue, West Metro Fire said at the time.

The barns were deemed a total loss and investigators said the fire was suspicious because of the nearby fires.

Four dogs were rescued from the fires.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.