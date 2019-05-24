Congress advancing measure to penalize robocalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The TRACED Act has passed the United States Senate.

The measure, which advanced 97-1, now heads to the House for approval and represents the most significant step in years to combat robocalls at the Congressional level.

In March 2019, YouMail estimated that Coloradans received a whopping 73.6 million robocalls. That’s an approximately 140-percent increase in robocalls to Coloradans over the past two years and equivalent to 2.4 million calls per day, nearly 99,000 calls per hour and just over 27 calls per second.

Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner both voted for the measure.

"My legislation will levy fines on telecom companies that do not put an end to these spoof calls and require them to use new technology to prevent those callers from reaching the cellphone user," Gardner said in a taped release.

According to the legislation, fines upwards of $10,000 per call could be issued to robocall companies.

Telecomm companies would also be required to implement new technology to block more of the calls.

In addition, the bill calls for the FCC to penalize companies for up to three years after calls are made.