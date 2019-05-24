Check Your Measles Vaccination or Immunity Status before you Travel

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment advises people who are traveling abroad, or to areas in the United States with ongoing measles outbreaks, to ensure they are against this highly contagious illness.  With measles outbreaks across the country, it’s a good idea to check vaccination records to ensure protection.

Doctor Gordon Ehlers with Swedish Family Medicine Center stopped by the studio to talk about what you need to know before your summer vacations.

