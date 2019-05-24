× Bus driver with Cherry Creek School District charged with internet luring of a child

AURORA, Colo. — A bus driver with the Cherry Creek School District was charged with internet luring of a child, the district said Friday.

Christopher L. Doughty, 34, was arrested by the Aurora Police Department on May 15, according to court records. He was charged on May 22.

CCSD said Doughty was placed on administrative leave on May 16 after the district learned of his arrest.

“Mr. Doughty’s arrest was not connected to CCSD or his role as a bus driver for the district,” CCSD said in a message to families.

Doughty has been employed with the district since August 2017.

“As you know, the safety and security of our students and staff is always our highest priority. We appreciate your partnership in those critical efforts. We are committed to keeping you informed about all aspects of your child’s education,” CCSD said in the message.

Doughty drove the following bus routes:

Fall 2017:

Route 209 for Fox Hollow Elementary, Timberline Elementary and Horizon Middle School (special education bus).

Winter/Spring 2018:

Route 122 for Eaglecrest High School, Summit Elementary and I-Team Ranch facility shuttle (general education bus).

2018-2019 school year:

Route 214 for Summit Elementary and Joliet Center (special education bus).