Man, woman, girl killed in shooting at southwest Denver home; suspect in custody

DENVER -- The three people -- a man, woman and teenage girl -- who were shot at a home in southwest Denver on Thursday night are dead, the Denver Police Department said Friday morning.

Police responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Golden Way, northwest of Highway 285 and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said three people were injured and taken to hospitals.

But on Friday morning, police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and a girl were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The names and ages of the victims were not released.

Police said a man is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. It's not known how the suspect knew the victims.

