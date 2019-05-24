Man, woman, girl killed in shooting at southwest Denver home; suspect in custody

DENVER -- The three people -- a man, woman and teenage girl -- who were shot at a home in southwest Denver on Thursday night are dead, the Denver Police Department said Friday morning.
Police responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Golden Way, northwest of Highway 285 and Sheridan Boulevard.
Police said three people were injured and taken to hospitals.
But on Friday morning, police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and a girl were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The names and ages of the victims were not released.
Police said a man is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. It's not known how the suspect knew the victims.
