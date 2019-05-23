Volunteers start bagging sand to prepare for flooding in Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINSDALE COUNTY — Volunteers started filling sandbags in Lake City on Thursday to prepare for what could be catastrophic flooding.

The concern comes after heavy snowpack and unprecedented avalanche activity ballooned in southwest Colorado this season.

Officials in the Hinsdale County community are worried debris from avalanches will melt into Henson Creek and flood Lake City.

Henson Creek runs directly through the tiny town.

"Our main volunteer effort right now is to fill 1,000 sandbags a day for 15 days,” said Nicolle Rosecrans, Voluntary Organization Active and Disasters Coordinator.

Lake City is looking for volunteers. If you’re interested, you can register by clicking here.