Suspect wanted for setting small fires inside a Greeley middle school

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department is looking for the person who broke into a middle school twice and set small fires inside.

On Thursday, GPD tweeted out a picture of the suspect.

Police say the arsonist broke into Brentwood Middle School twice: first on Sunday and again on Wednesday. Both break-ins occurred during the early-morning hours.

GPD said the suspect set a couple of small fires to the carpet, which damaged the carpet and the stairs.

The fires were not large enough to set off the sprinklers, but they did set off the fire alarms.

Those with information are urged to contact Det. Brown: 970-350-9645. The case number is 19G041992