Sunshine and warmer temps return

We will have light rain showers around early this evening in Denver and along the Front Range. Once the sun sets the rain will lift out and skies will slowly clear. It will be another chilly night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. So, there could be some frost. I would leave your plants covered again tonight just to be on the safe side. You can finally put plants back outside or uncover them by Friday afternoon.

We finally have sunshine returning to the area along with a warming trend back in the 70s. That trend will last from Friday through Sunday. I can't rule out an isolated shower on Sunday afternoon mainly north of the city. But, it looks like the majority of us get to enjoy a warm and dry holiday weekend.

However, rain chances do return with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Memorial Day. So, if you have outdoor plans on the holiday you should plan for earlier in the day rather than late afternoon or evening.

We have our next best chance for more widespread rain arriving on Tuesday as we cool again into the 50s.

