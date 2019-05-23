3 shot at apartment in Denver’s Bear Valley neighborhood

Posted 10:22 pm, May 23, 2019, by

DENVER — Three people were shot at an apartment complex in southwest Denver Thursday night.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooting occurred in the 5700 block of West Dartmouth Avenue, which is in the Bear Valley neighborhood.

The area is northwest of South Sheridan Boulevard’s interchange with U.S. Highway 285.

It is currently unknown whether any of those shot were killed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.