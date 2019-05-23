× 3 shot at apartment in Denver’s Bear Valley neighborhood

DENVER — Three people were shot at an apartment complex in southwest Denver Thursday night.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooting occurred in the 5700 block of West Dartmouth Avenue, which is in the Bear Valley neighborhood.

The area is northwest of South Sheridan Boulevard’s interchange with U.S. Highway 285.

It is currently unknown whether any of those shot were killed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.