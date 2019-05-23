Photos: Discovery Channel founder’s western Colorado ranch, resort on market for $279 million

GATEWAY, Colo. — The found of Discovery Channel, John Hendricks, and his wife Maureen have put their West Creek Ranch property and a resort in western Colorado on the market for $279 million.

Besides the private ranch, the property includes the neighboring Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa in Gateway near the Utah border about 50 miles southwest of Grand Junction.

The West Creek Ranch property includes a 22,000-square-foot main residence that was built from 1999 to 2001. It has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms on four levels, six fireplaces, a five-car garage and is being sold furnished.

Four parcels of land totaling 6,919 deeded acres in Mesa County and in Grand County, Utah, are also included.

The full-service resort has 72 rooms and has been ranked as a top resort by Travel + Leisure and Conde Nast Traveler magazines.

