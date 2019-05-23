Memorial Day Run & March to Help Homeless Veterans

Fox31, in our ongoing commitment to Serving Those Who Serve, is honored to once again support the Memorial Day March & Run to help feed homeless veterans.  Rob Bingham, Exec. Director and Founder of Colorado Veterans Project, talks about the mission and impact of Memorial Day March, Saturday, May 25th, at 8am at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. You can choose a 5k, 10k, or 30k run and ruckmarch.  Also get 10% off registration by using discount code: COBEST at MemorialDayMarch.com.

