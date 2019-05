JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at Clement Park in the Columbine area.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said a man was found dead at the park.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public. It asked people to avoid the area.

Clement Park is located at South Pierce Street and West Bowles Avenue.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we learn more information.