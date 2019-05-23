× Man arrested for exposing himself numerous times in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has been arrested for exposing himself numerous times over the course of several weeks, the Fort Collins Police Department said Thursday.

Wyatt Johnson, 20, is facing multiple counts of indecent exposure and has been booked into the Larimer County Jail, police said.

Fort Collins and Colorado State University police received several reports over the past several weeks of a man in a red car reportedly driving up to victims and asking for help.

When the victims approached the vehicle, they saw Johnson was exposing his genitals, police said.

Johnson was arrested Monday and faces charges from Fort Collins and CSU police.

Anyone with information about Johnson, the cases or have not reported incidents should call Fort Collins police at 970-419-3273 or CSU police at 970-491-6425.